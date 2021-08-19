Deadlines loom for California bullet train in search for new funding

An undated photo shows a viaduct for the California bullet train under construction in Fresno. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

As Congress fitfully moves ahead with the largest infrastructure program in recent American history, the California bullet train is still trying to sort out where it will fit in.

A roughly $1-trillion bipartisan package, which has passed the Senate but faces challenges in the House, makes no mention of the state’s high-speed rail effort, the nation’s largest infrastructure project.

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove), a senior member for the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, said he is assessing what language in the lengthy bill may help the project.

“We are trying to figure out how it might affect California,” he said. “There is no carve-out for California that we can find, but one word can change that.”

