A water tank exploded in a Central Valley community, lifting 70 feet into the air, killing a man and prompting a state of emergency in the city of Lemoore this week.

The incident was captured on astonishing surveillance video.

When the 1.5 million-gallon city water tank ruptured Monday afternoon, the massive container flew into the air, then crumpled on impact, authorities said.

City officials released new footage Tuesday night that captured the moment the tank exploded, hurting a city employee and killing a contactor.

“As a contractor started to weld, an explosion ensued. The tank separated from the ground, lifted approximately 70 feet vertically before a tsunami occurred, causing major damage to well site 7,” Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson said.

The contractor who was killed has been identified as 41-year-old Dion Jones, who was married with three children. He’d worked for contractor Filanc for 16 years as a union carpenter, Olson said.

A GoFundMe account was set up for his family, the Fresno Bee reported.

The injured city employee is out of the hospital and is resting with family.

Until the site is fixed, residents are being urged to save water by not watering their lawns or using hoses to spray down concrete or cars. The incident comes as temperatures in Lemoore, about 30 miles south of Fresno, are expected to near 110 degrees over the weekend.

The city says the water is safe to drink despite low pressure and possible discoloration, but there is potential for a boil-water notice in the coming days if things change.