The death of an inmate at a central California prison is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Thursday.

Juan E. Mendoza, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He had visible injuries and died a short time later despite life-saving efforts.

Mendoza shared his cell with another man, Jorge L. Mendoza, who was removed from the cell and placed in segregation while the death is investigated, authorities said.

Juan E. Mendoza went to prison in 2020 after receiving a six-year sentence in San Bernardino County for second-degree attempted murder and personal use of a dangerous weapon, officials said.

Jorge L. Mendoza was admitted from Monterey County in 2018 and was serving a sentence of life with the chance of parole for second-degree murder with the use of a firearm by a second-striker.

Kern Valley State Prison is located in Delano, northwest of Bakersfield. It has more than 3,200 inmates.