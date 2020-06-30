Death row inmate dies as coronavirus outbreak spreads to over 1,000 prisoners at San Quentin

In this photo taken Wednesday, July 24, 2019, is the main entryway leading into San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

With about a third of San Quentin’s inmates now infected with the coronavirus after a transfer of prisoners from a Southern California correctional facility overrun by the illness, Marin County officials revealed Monday that a death row inmate found dead last week in his cell tested positive for COVID-19.

Richard Stitely’s death was the first in California’s oldest and most notorious prison, where 1,059 inmates and 102 correctional and medical staff have tested positive for the virus.

The Marin County prison has surpassed the California Institution for Men in Chino as the most infected prison in the state.

Marin County’s hospitals have been inundated with intensive care patients from the prison. On Monday, 22 inmates were being treated at the county’s hospitals, officials said.

