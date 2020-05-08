Breaking News
L.A. Mayor Garcetti to hold coronavirus briefing after first shops reopen
Live Now
5 Live

Defiant counties that open up early could lose disaster funding, Newsom administration warns

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A sign showing southern boundary of Modoc County on U.S. 395 is shown in a Google Maps Street View image.

A sign showing southern boundary of Modoc County on U.S. 395 is shown in a Google Maps Street View image.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration sent a clear warning this week to rural counties defying his state’s stay-at-home order to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus: Keep it up, and you’ll lose disaster funding.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, sent nearly identical letters dated May 7 to Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties, where local officials lifted restrictions and allowed gyms, restaurants, shopping malls, hair salons and other businesses to open their doors again, ahead of the state’s plans.

Ghilarducci said disaster funding is predicated on jurisdictions needing help in extraordinary circumstances, and if the counties believe there’s no emergency and choose to defy the governor’s order, then they won’t be able to prove they need such funds.

“Further, disaster assistance programs prohibit a jurisdiction from receiving funding for a condition caused by its own negligence,” he wrote in the letter to Yuba County. “Should Yuba County experience a surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of hasty and careless actions, the county may be ineligible for reimbursement.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter