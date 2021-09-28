Delano police fatally shoot woman trying to stab 8-year-old girl: Officials

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman shot and killed by police in Southern California last weekend was trying to stab an 8-year-old girl, officials said.

Officers responding Saturday to reports of a dispute heard screaming and threats from inside a home in Delano, police said.

Officers saw through a window that a woman inside was armed with a knife, according to police. An officer opened fire through the window when the woman lunged at the child with the weapon, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was shot and died at the scene, KBAK-TV in Bakersfield reported. She was not identified.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, police said. The girl was in stable condition, the news station reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News