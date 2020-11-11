Democrats poised to expand their control of the California Legislature

There is optimism — and some finger-crossing — among Democrats in the California Senate as they wait for final tallies in four races that could flip from the Republican Party but remain too close to call. If won, the victories would further pad the supermajority status Democrats hold in both the Senate and Assembly.

If Democrats prevail in three of those Senate races, the party will have 32 of the 40 seats in the upper house. That would be the most Democrats in the state Senate since 1883, said Alex Vassar, communications manager at the California State Library. Democrats have never held more than 32 seats, Vassar said.

“Who knew California could be more blue?” said Robin Swanson, a veteran Democratic communications consultant.

Democrats in both houses entered the election with a supermajority, a two-thirds voting threshold that enables them to pass most legislation without Republican help. But with more blue comes more challenges, Swanson added.

