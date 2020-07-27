Demonstrators chain themselves to front gate of Gov. Newsom’s Fair Oaks home during protest over COVID-19 response

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Governor Gavin Newsom’s home in Fair Oaks on Monday morning, according to KTLA sister station KTXL.
The protesters — some of them chained to the home’s front gate — are criticizing the governor for what they say is a mishandling of COVID-19 in California’s prison and immigration detention systems.
The group says keeping convicted people and detainees locked up is a risk to their lives.
There have been at least 545 COVID-19 cases among inmates at California prisons, with 47 confirmed deaths.
By 8:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers at the scene began warning demonstrators of the possibility of arrest. That prompted most protesters to disperse, aside from those chained to the home’s fence.
About 30 minutes later, CHP officers could be seen cutting the chains off some of the protesters, according to KTXL.
Check back for updates on this developing story.