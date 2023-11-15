You can now get your Grand Slam on the go.

Denny’s, the ubiquitous diner-style restaurant chain, opened its first-ever drive-thru location in Kerman, California, just west of Fresno, on Monday.

There was a buzz of excitement as diners lined up around the building to be among the first 100 customers who each received a custom cup and free coffee for a month.

Kerman Mayor Maria Pacheco says people even camped out the night before.

California’s first Denny’s drive-thru in Kerman, California. (KSEE)

“We need more places like this, more businesses and everything opening up so that everybody has more of an option around here,” said Kerman resident Mark Lunatriplett.

The new Denny’s is located at Whitebridge and Goldenrod avenues and includes a conference room to hold business meetings and an outdoor patio.

“Oh my gosh it’s such a big deal any kind of new businesses coming into our city is a big deal right, it offers a lot of economic opportunities for our residents for our youth to come and get jobs,” said Pacheco.

Most noteworthy, of course, is the option to order your food in the drive-thru – a move franchise owners say will provide people with a quality meal without having to sit down and dine in.

The drive-thru menu does not offer every item that the dine-in menu has available inside but it has the most popular items, managers say.