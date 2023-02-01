A 24-year-old old Victorville man is in jail after he was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies for allegedly threatening to burn down a home.

The arrest was made Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of Maverick Place in Victorville, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies tracked down 24-year-old Gabriel Magallanes to the area after receiving a report that he was with two teenage girls, one 18; the other 15, who willingly left their home to be with him.

Officials say Magallanes had threatened to burn down the home of the two girls just a day prior.

Magallanes was arrested by deputies on a complaint of criminal threats and the two girls were released.

He is currently booked into the High Desert Detention Center where he is being held on $50,000 bail. Jail records indicate he appeared in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.