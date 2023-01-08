A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle appears in an image posted on the agency’s website in April 2019.

Deputies in San Bernardino County shot and wounded a man who they say threatened them with a gun near Yucaipa City Hall.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard.

“Deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the Sheriff’s Station,” the department said in a statement.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Eric Friesen, 32, of Yucaipa, armed with a handgun near City Hall, they said.

“Deputies gave Friesen several commands to drop the gun, but Friesen refused. When Friesen pointed the gun at deputies, a lethal force encounter occurred, and Friesen was struck by gunfire,” the statement read.

Medical personnel transported Friesen to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.