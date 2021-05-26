Despite overall progress in vaccinating Californians, gaps still remain

Student nurse Dario Gomez, center, disinfects a chair after administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana on May 21, 2021. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Despite the overall progress made in vaccinating residents for COVID-19, vast gulfs in inoculation rates have opened among California’s 58 counties, illustrating the state’s uneven pace toward community immunity against the coronavirus.

On one end of the spectrum are the counties of Marin, Alpine, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Diego, where more than 65% of each area’s residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data compiled by The Times.

On the other are Lassen, Tehama, Kings, Modoc and Yuba counties, where fewer than one-third of residents are even partially vaccinated.

Overall, more than 36 million doses have been doled out statewide, and 53.4% of Californians have gotten at least one shot to date.

