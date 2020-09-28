Detainees at CA’s for-profit ICE detention centers will soon be able to sue over abuse

Detainees fold clothes at the Mesa Verde facility in Bakersfield in this undated photo. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sunday backed by immigrant-rights advocates that mandates greater accountability by the companies that operate federal detention facilities in California.

Assembly Bill 3228 allows people to sue private detention facility operators for failing to comply with the standards of care outlined in the facility’s contract and to collect “reasonable” costs and attorney’s fees. The bill is the first of its kind in the nation, supporters say.

It’s the latest twist in the fight among California leaders, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and the corporations that manage the four immigration detention facilities in the state.

Advocates say that private prison companies have been shielded by an oversight scheme that allows them to violate the minimum standards of care on a regular basis.

