Disneyland’s Tarzan’s treehouse will be re-themed to pay homage to its original theming, The Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, the park announced on Tuesday.

The attraction, now called the Adventureland Treehouse, will include new rooms based on different family members.

The new areas will be the “mother’s music den, the young sons’ nature room, the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft, the father’s art studio, and an ingenious kitchen and dining room,” a press release said.

The re-themed attraction will open in 2023.

The treehouse first opened in 1962 as the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse and was later re-themed to “Tarzan’s Treehouse” in 1999. Since the early days of the pandemic, the treehouse has been closed for refurbishments.

Before the announcement, there were rumors that the treehouse would be re-themed to the hit movie “Encanto,” the Disney Food Blog reported.

The theme park will release more details about the updated treehouse at a later date.