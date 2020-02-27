Disney makes disabled guests wait too long for rides, lawsuits allege

Lawsuits against Walt Disney Co. are moving ahead in California and Florida, challenging how the company allows disabled people to access theme park attractions.

Both lawsuits, filed by the same lead attorney, Tampa-based Andy Dogali, accuse the world’s most popular theme park operator of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by making park-goers with autism and other disabilities wait too long to get on a ride. In court records, Dogali says he has nearly 100 plaintiffs wanting to challenge Disney’s policy.

Asked to comment on the lawsuits, Disney issued a one-sentence statement: “Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing an inclusive and accessible environment for all our guests.”

The two lawsuits take aim at the 2013 decision by Disney to end a policy gave visitors with disabilities and their family members a “Guest Assistance Card,” allowing them to go directly onto rides, skipping long lines.

