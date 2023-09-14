Disney has shared new concept art for Cotino, a planned community the company hopes to build in Rancho Mirage, about 11 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

The new concept art shows what community-exclusive areas like Longtable Park and Laughing Place Ranch could look like once construction is complete. Disney did note that concept art images are subject to change at any time.

Residents of Longtable Park, a community made for adults 55 or older, will have access to Longtable Park. In the park, residents can be “surrounded by beautiful palo verde and olive trees along with shaded seating and barbecue grills – the perfect place to spend time with friends and family,” the Disney Parks Blog said. (Disney)

The concept art also showed a rendering of Laughing Place Ranch, an area all residents in the community can visit with their dogs. (Disney)

Residents of Longtable Park, a community made for adults 55 or older, will have access to Longtable Park. In the park, residents can be “surrounded by beautiful palo verde and olive trees along with shaded seating and barbecue grills – the perfect place to spend time with friends and family,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

The name Longtable Park draws inspiration from Walt Disney’s experiences in the Coachella Valley area.

“When he visited the area, he often enjoyed desert activities in the morning and joined his neighbors for a group breakfast and good conversation around a friendly table,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

The concept art also showed a rendering of Laughing Place Ranch, an area all residents in the community can visit with their dogs.

The equestrian-themed dog park was designed to celebrate Disney’s love for horses, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Disney fans weren’t too keen on the name of the proposed dog park since it draws inspiration from “Song of the South,” a movie that has been criticized for its stereotypes of Black men and its romanticized view of the post-Civil War South.

The potential new name comes as Disney undergoes plans to reimagine Splash Mountain, a ride that features characters and songs from the movie, into “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

More information regarding the new development can be found here.

Disney has not released an updated timeline regarding when Cotino or other Storyliving by Disney projects will be completed.