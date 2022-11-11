Disney unveiled new dolls sitting in wheelchairs to its famed “It’s a small world” attraction, the theme park announced Friday. (Disney)

Disney unveiled new dolls sitting in wheelchairs to its famed “it’s a small world” attraction.

The new additions were added to the ride at the Disneyland Resort on Friday as the theme park kicks off its holiday celebrations.

The dolls can be seen in the Latin America and finale scenes of the boat ride at Disneyland.

The company said they added the new dolls to the attraction to reflect a more accurate representation of diversity seen across the world.

Disney expects to add the new dolls to the Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World “it’s a small world” attractions in 2023.