Disneyland has offered an early look at its new nighttime show “World of Color — ONE” that debuts later this month.

The new show, scheduled to debut on Jan. 27, will be the first Disneyland resort nighttime show to feature characters and music from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars all in the same production.

The video released by Disneyland includes a preview of the new song “Start a Wave” that includes vocals performed by Loren Allred.

In a news release, Disneyland said the show “celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change.”

When the show opens to guests, a virtual queue system in the Disneyland app will be available to reserve access to viewing areas for the show.

The virtual queue will open at noon each day.