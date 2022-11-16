The Disneyland Resort will resume sales of select Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday after pausing new sales earlier this year.

The Inspire, Believe and Imagine passes will resume new sales “no earlier than 9 a.m. PT” on Wednesday. The Enchant pass will remain unavailable for new sales but is still available for current pass holders to renew.

Disneyland announces new sales of Magic Key annual passes will resume on Nov. 16 (Credit: Disneyland)

The Inspire Key, priced at $1,599, offers the fewest number of pass blackout dates and includes free standard theme park parking. The next tier is the Believe Key, priced at $1,099, has more blackout dates than the Inspire Key. The Enchant Key is priced at $699 but is only available for renewal. The Imagine Key, priced at $449, includes the highest number of blackout dates and is only available to Southern California residents.

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program back in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports during a yearlong shutdown of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Disneyland paused new Magic Key sales. The resort resumed pass renewals for existing Magic Key pass holders in August.

The keys give users access to the parks on select dates, depending on which of the four levels they purchased, through a new reservation-based system that Disney introduced when both theme parks reopened in April 2021.

“With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration,” a Disneyland official said in a statement.

In October, ticket prices at Disneyland Resort increased an average of 8%. The resort also increased the price of Genie+, the program that replaced Disneyland’s FastPass program in 2021.

Earlier this month, Disneyland revealed Tarzan’s treehouse will be renamed the Adventureland Treehouse and will be themed to Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. The attraction is slated to open in 2023.

Earlier this year, Disneyland announced the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland will open on Jan. 27 as part of the kick-off for the celebration of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

The theme park also recently revealed an updated look for Sleeping Beauty Castle. The princess castle will dawn elegant platinum decorations for the Disney100 celebration along with new fountains.

“Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime show, will illuminate Disneyland Park. The new show feature elements from every Walt Disney Animations Studio film and a new song, ”It’s Wondrous.”

“It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you as fireworks dance in the sky,” Disney said in a press release.

The new fireworks show will light up the sky on select nights.

At Disney California Adventure Park, “World of Color – One”, an all-new show that celebrates “storytelling” over the past 100 years.

“It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change,” Disney said in a press release. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

The “Magic Happens” parade will make its return to Disneyland after disappearing when the parks closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade premiered on Feb. 27, 2020, and ended its run only two weeks later. Disney said the parade would return in the spring but declined to provide a specific opening date.

People interested in attending the celebrations can visit the Disneyland website for more details on these offerings. The company will release new information ahead of the festivities.

Parkgoers will still have a valid theme park ticket and reservation to enter the Disneyland Resort.

The company announced that theme park reservation is paused for dates beyond Jan. 8, but will resume within the coming weeks.