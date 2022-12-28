Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth”; however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon.

Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby possum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride closure around 5 p.m.

A baby possum sat on the edge of the Splash Mountain ride vehicle track on Dec. 27, 2022. (Katie Harnish)

It’s unclear what happened to the creature after it was found.

Splash Mountain is scheduled to undergo a complete makeover, since the ride will be re-themed to a “Princess and the Frog” ride titled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, scheduled to open in late 2024.

The re-theming process will also happen at the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Disney officials announced that Splash Mountain at the Florida-based theme park will temporarily close in January 2023 for the re-theming process.

However, no closing date has been announced for its Anaheim counterpart.

Disneyland usually closes the ride for scheduled maintenance after the holiday celebrations at the park and reopens it towards spring. The holiday season at Disneyland ends on Jan. 8, 2023.

However, according to the Disneyland calendar, no such closure is planned.

Disney officials have said that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will pick up right where the “Princess and the Frog” movie left off.

“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

The ride will also feature zydeco music, a blend of rhythm & blues that originated in Louisiana.