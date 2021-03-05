Dodgers, Angels and other California baseball teams can allow a handful of fans when season starts

The era of cardboard cutouts is over. The ballpark gates will open to actual humans this season.
Fans will be allowed to attend Major League Baseball games in California, the state’s department of public health announced Friday.
That does not mean that the Dodgers can welcome thousands of fans for their April 9 home opener — not yet, anyway.
Based on the new guidelines and current coronavirus statistics, the San Francisco Giants would be the only one of the state’s five teams permitted to start the season in front of more than 100 fans — or, for that matter, sell hot dogs and beer.
