Dodgers, Angels and other California baseball teams can allow a handful of fans when season starts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI double, to take a 3-1 lead over the San Francisco Giants, during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The 2020 regular season has been shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The era of cardboard cutouts is over. The ballpark gates will open to actual humans this season.

Fans will be allowed to attend Major League Baseball games in California, the state’s department of public health announced Friday.

That does not mean that the Dodgers can welcome thousands of fans for their April 9 home opener — not yet, anyway.

Based on the new guidelines and current coronavirus statistics, the San Francisco Giants would be the only one of the state’s five teams permitted to start the season in front of more than 100 fans — or, for that matter, sell hot dogs and beer.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Statement from the Los Angeles Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/mbt16I0yym — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 5, 2021

Welcome home, Angels Fans ♥



In accordance with the modified state guidelines, Angel Stadium will host fans at limited capacity during the 2021 Season starting on April 1. pic.twitter.com/hs6wodXFfJ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 5, 2021