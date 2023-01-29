A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp Pendleton tweeted.

Guards deployed “final denial barriers” which stopped the car in its tracks. Video captured by a passing driver shows the vehicle then burst into flames.

The occupants of the car were taken to Palomar Hospital, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego. Their conditions were not available.

The main gate at the base was temporarily closed for the investigation.

Authorities have not provided an update since Saturday evening and it remains unclear why the driver was trying to access the base.