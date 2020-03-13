Duncan Hunter’s attorneys seek home confinement instead of federal prison

Attorneys for former Rep. Duncan Hunter said he should serve any sentence he receives next week in his home, rather than in a federal prison.

Hunter, who fought a 60-count indictment for 18 months before pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge late last year, should be given home confinement because he’s a first-time offender and a military veteran, his attorneys argued in a new court filing late Tuesday.

The nearly six-term Republican congressman, who with his wife and former campaign manager, Margaret, was accused in a sweeping 2018 indictment of misusing more than $250,000 in campaign contributions, faces sentencing before U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan on Tuesday.

Both Hunters pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy count in plea agreements last year. Each faces up to five years in prison, though they are expected to receive much less time behind bars based on recommendations in their plea deals.

