Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla HQ from Palo Alto to Nevada or Texas over virus shutdown

The Tesla Motors logo is seen on the wheel of a car at Tesla Motors headquarters on May 20, 2010 in Palo Alto. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tesla will move its headquarters out of California “immediately” to Nevada or Texas, Elon Musk said via tweet Saturday morning.

In the same Twitter message, he threatened to abandon the company’s Fremont auto assembly plant depending “on how Tesla is treated in the future.”

His ire was roused by Alameda County, which ordered him not to reopen the Tesla plant until county public health officials give the company permission. Current county stay-at-home orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic run about three more weeks, through May 31, although that date could change depending on infection data.

Musk had told Tesla staff to prepare for a Friday afternoon factory reopening, in defiance of the court order. Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the county issued a statement directed specifically at Tesla, stating the company “must not reopen” the plant.

