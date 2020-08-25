Emergency alert system experiences some problems in Northern California as fires rage

California

A police vehicle is seen under a forest being burned by the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 near in Bonny Doon, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In Napa County, a wildfire alert meant for cellphones would not connect, because of a coding error.

In Sonoma County, similar alerts were sent to areas that required no evacuation, and linked to an evacuation map that was a year old.

And in Solano County, an emergency operations official missed a call to report for work because his phone was set to vibrate.

As fire crews battle a massive system of wildfires sparked by freak lightning storms, emergency officials are learning once again of the technological shortcomings of localized alert systems.

