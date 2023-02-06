Eminem speaks during the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ)

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is all grown up.

The “Just A Little Shady” podcast host is now engaged to fiancé Evan McClintock and headed down the aisle in the near future.

“Casual weekend roundup,” Mathers posted to Instagram Monday morning.

The engagement happened on Feb. 4.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of McClintock on one knee and another of her showing off her sparkling new engagement ring.

Instagram: Hailie Jade Mathers

It seems the couple has been together for a while. Back in 2016, the Detroit, Michigan native first posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

Instagram: Hailie Jade Mathers

Mathers’ dad mentioned her boyfriend while appearing on Mike Tyson’s podcast “Hot Boxin’” in 2020. The “Real Slim Shady” artist was beaming with pride explaining how his daughter received a 3.9 GPA while attending Michigan State University and “no babies,” he said. “She has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good. She made me proud for sure.”