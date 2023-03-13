The United States Environmental Protection Agency has filed a complaint against the operator of a mobile home park in Acton, alleging that the park is using two large unlawful cesspools to collect untreated raw sewage.

The complaint identifies Eric Hauck as the operator of Cactus Creek Mobile Home Park in Acton. He’s also identified as a trustee of Acton Holding Trust.

The EPA alleges that Hauck has two illegal cesspools on the property, despite large capacity cesspools being banned by the environmental agency more than 15 years ago.

Cesspools, according to the EPA, collect and discharge waterborne pollutants like untreated raw sewage into the ground. The practice of using cesspools can lead to disease-causing pathogens to be introduced to local water sources, including groundwater, lakes, streams and oceans.

They were banned by the EPA in April 2005 under the Safe Drinking Water Act’s Underground Injection Control program.

EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said it’s critical for businesses to use proper wastewater treatment systems to protect water sources and the community as a whole.

Guzman vowed to use the full power of the EPA to pursue enforcement actions to close illegal large capacity cesspools.

The EPA enforces environmental laws to protect both the environment and the health of people. The agency also works to ensure businesses are in compliance with environmental requirements.

But the Agency has the avenue to pursue civil or criminal charges against violators of environmental laws.

In this case, the EPA alleges that Hauck has refused to engage in solutions to fix the cesspools on his property, and says he continues to operate the mobile home park, despite being order to cease operation in 2016 by the California Supreme Court.

The complaint seeks to have the cesspools at Cactus Creek closed and levy a civil penalty against Hauck totaling as much as $337,725.