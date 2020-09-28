Evacuation warning issued for Paradise as deadly fires spread toward town gutted by 2018 Camp Fire

Nov. 2018 photo of the Paradise High School. The town is once again under an evacuation warning from the North Complex fire.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Two years after being decimated by the worst blaze in California history, the town of Paradise was again under threat, this time from the deadly North Complex fire.

Butte County sheriff’s officials issued an evacuation order for Pulga and Concow and an evacuation warning for the town of Paradise, which was mostly destroyed in the 2018 Camp fire that resulted in 85 deaths and the loss of more than 18,000 structures.

Winds were gusting more than 70 mph Sunday night, creating the same dangerous conditions that sparked the 2018 Paradise firestorm. It was unclear as of Monday morning whether any more structures had burned.

The North Complex fire ranks among the biggest and most deadly fires the state has seen, killing 15 people. Only four California fires have killed more people.

