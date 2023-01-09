Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the entire community of Montecito, California in Santa Barbara County due to the threat of flooding from the ongoing storm.

“Immediate Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland & City of Santa Barbara. LEAVE NOW,“ the Montecito Fire Department urgently tweeted at 12:22 p.m. Monday.

An evacuation center was established at the Wake Center, 300 North Turnpike Road, in Santa Barbara.

Montecito received more than five inches of rain between 3 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., fire officials said.

“The heaviest rain is yet to come this afternoon and evening. If your home is within the evacuation order area, please leave now,” officials tweeted.

For animal evacuation information, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332.

For additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

