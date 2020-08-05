Evacuations recommended in 2,500-acre Stagecoach Fire in Kern County

Smoke rises at the site of a brush fire on Aug. 3, 2020, in Kern County. (Southern California Edison)

Officials have kept recommended evacuations in place as firefighters continue to battle a 2,500-acre vegetation fire in Kern County.

The blaze, named the Stagecoach fire, was first reported on the Kern County Fire Department’s Twitter feed at 3:40 p.m. Monday, located off Stagecoach Drive and Old Ox Road, south of the community of Havilah. The fire encompassed 15 acres then.

As of late Tuesday morning, it had grown to 2,500 acres, according to the county’s fire department. There is 0% containment.

Evacuation recommendations were issued for residents west of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows, as well as those in the area east of Caliente Bodfish Road and north of Walker Basin Road. Officials also announced precautionary evacuations for the area off Indian Oaks Road, east of Caliente Bodfish.

