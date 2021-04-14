Everyone in California ages 16 and up will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment by midnight Wednesday

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a health care worker at a clinic targeting minority community members at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By midnight, everyone in California ages 16 and up will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the state’s MyTurn appointment system.

The changes to the system were expected to go into effect sometime late Wednesday and be completed before midnight. At that point, the rest of California’s counties will join the rest of the state in allowing all adults, as well as 16- and 17-year-olds, to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

In Southern California, residents of Orange and Ventura counties ages 16 and up will be newly eligible to book vaccine appointments through MyTurn. Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Imperial counties have already made everyone 16 and older eligible.

Residents of the following counties will also be eligible to book appointments for everyone 16 and up through the MyTurn site by Thursday morning: In the Bay Area, residents of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties; in the San Joaquin Valley, residents of San Joaquin and Tulare counties; in the Sacramento area, residents of Sacramento and El Dorado counties; and on the Central Coast, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.

All Californians 16+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting TOMORROW.



We have administered 23M+ vaccinations.



Vaccines are safe, effective & part of how we get to fully reopen on 6/15 with masking.



Keep masking. Get vaccinated. https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq #GetToImmunity — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 15, 2021