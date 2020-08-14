Eviction, foreclosure proceedings to resume Sept. 2 unless California lawmakers agree on fix

California will resume eviction and foreclosure proceedings on Sept. 2 unless the state Legislature agrees to extend the protections.

The Judicial Council of California voted 19-1 to end the temporary rules that had been in place since April 6.

State lawmakers are negotiating with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on a proposal that would halt most evictions for the duration of the pandemic. But they have yet to reach a deal despite having five months to negotiate.

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday urged the Legislature and the governor to move quickly to “resolve this looming crisis.”

