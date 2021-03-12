Ex-Chino Hills resident charged in sex assault at Yosemite National Park: Officials

A visitor looks at Yosemite Valley including Half Dome (C L) and Nevada Fall (C R) from the Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park, California on July 06, 2020. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

A five-count indictment was unsealed Friday against a 30-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting someone last year at Yosemite National Park, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Charles Porter, formerly of Chino Hills, was charged with the following: assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with the intent to commit abusive sexual contact, attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking, beating or wounding, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release obtained by KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE.

Porter is accused of assaulting the victim while making non-consensual sexual contact with him at an undisclosed part of Yosemite on April 14, 2020, according to court documents. Prosecutors say the defendant was trying to sexually assault the victim.

No other details about the incident were released.

Porter could face a maximum statutory sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The National Park Service also assisted with the investigation.