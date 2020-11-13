Ex-consultant for California bullet train project cleared of ethics violations

In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

A state ethics investigation into the top consultant working on the California bullet train last year has found he did not violate state law, following allegations that he was among those who approved a contract modification for a company in which he held stock.

The lengthy probe by the Fair Political Practices Commission found that Roy Hill, formerly the top official at the state’s main consulting firm, WSP, did not violate state laws for conflicts of interest. The commission closed its case, according to a Nov. 3 letter to Hill’s attorney, which has not been previously reported.

In its letter, the commission said the allegations of conflict-of-interest violations “have been disproven.”

The rail authority declined to comment on the decision. When the probe was launched, it said it took conflict-of-interest concerns seriously and said it would work closely with the commission’s staff.

