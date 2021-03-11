Ex-convict charged with murder in deadly attack of 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland

An ex-convict was charged with murder Thursday after the death of a 75-year-old man he allegedly shoved to the ground during a strong-arm robbery in Oakland.

Teaunte Bailey, 26, of Oakland, was charged with the death of Pak Ho, who suffered a brain injury in Tuesday’s robbery and died Thursday.

Bailey also was charged in connection with another robbery, according to the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Bailey had an attorney who could speak for him.

Ho was taking his morning walk near his Adams Point home when he was shoved to the ground, struck the pavement and suffered brain damage, the DA’s office said.

Bailey was arrested later that day after fleeing in a car, the DA’s office said.

Bailey has several convictions for assault, burglary and parole violations and at the time of the attack he was on probation following a conviction for another strong-arm robbery, authorities said.

The murder charge carries allegations of special circumstances, including crimes against elders.

Bailey also is charged with robbery and assault stemming from a Feb. 19 attack in Oakland during an a break-in at a senior living apartment where a 72-year-old man was robbed of his phone and other items, authorities said.