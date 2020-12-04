Ex-Newsom aide arrested after allegedly trying to suffocate 4-year-old with pillow in Napa

Nathan Ballard, a prominent Democratic strategist and longtime Gov. Gavin Newsom friend and adviser, was arrested on two felony domestic violence charges in Napa.

The allegations include that he attempted to suffocate his 4-year-old daughter with a pillow, according to KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco.

He’s also accused of pushing his wife into a glass door, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Ballard, 51, was booked on Oct. 18 on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury and death, and domestic violence, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ballard. started his career in San Francisco politics by serving as the deputy city attorney and spokesman for the city, alongside Kamala Harris. He served as Newsom’s communications director while he was the city’s mayor.

He has worked with other politicians including former Secretary of State John Kerry, California Congresswoman Jackie Speier and formerSan Francisco mayors Ed Lee and Mark Farrell.

This adds to a recent rough patch for Newsom who admitted to attending a birthday party at the high-end French Laundry restaurant last month, which prompted criticism.