Ex-police officer accused of threatening to kill boy who played doorbell prank in Bay Area

A former police officer has been charged with multiple crimes after authorities say he made death threats against an 11-year-old boy who played a doorbell prank at the man’s San Rafael, Calif., house.

Dean Taylor is seen in a booking photo obtained by KTLA sister station KRON.

The boy and some friends spent the evening of Feb. 12 ringing doorbells and running away, police said in a news release.

The group rang the bell at the home of Dean Taylor at least four times, the man told San Rafael police. Taylor was trying to sleep after enduring a “painful surgery,” his attorney, Anthony Brass, said.

When the children rang his bell again, Taylor, 63, told police he opened the door and chased them on foot. Though the boys scattered, Taylor got into a dark-colored car and continued his pursuit.

