Ex-San Diego County sheriff’s captain charged with selling ‘off roster’ guns in federal corruption case

A former sheriff’s captain charged with selling “off roster” guns available only to law enforcement admitted to long-standing corruption in a plea agreement Tuesday.

Marco Garmo, who retired last September amid the investigation, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to one count of engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a federal license. He faces a maximum of five years in prison when sentenced.

The criminal conviction focuses on the gun-trafficking charge, but the plea agreement also details other abuses of power during the last part of his 27-year career, including lying to investigators and tipping off a family-connected illegal marijuana dispensary of an impending raid.

“This case involved stunning and sustained violations of the public trust by a high-ranking law enforcement officer who bent his public position to his private gain,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Frakes said in a statement.

