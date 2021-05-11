Experts express optimism that the worst of COVID-19 is behind California

Jeymy Mendoza, 16, hugs her mother, Maria Jimenez, 34, as they wait in line in April to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a walk-up mobile clinic in Los Angeles. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California’s battle against coronavirus has progressed so rapidly in the last few months that many experts are optimistic the state has experienced the worst of the pandemic and that another disastrous wave is unlikely as vaccinations increase and case rates keep plunging.

If those forecasts hold fast, California will enter the summer in a better place than many thought. State officials hope to have the economy largely reopened by June 15. And while coronavirus variants caused concerns earlier this year, officials and experts say they have generally been less aggressive than feared and vaccines seem to be offering protection against the various variants.

“I am optimistic,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “I think that we are going in the right direction — we will never have a surge like we had during the viral tsunami of the post-holiday season, just because now we have so many people vaccinated, and so many people have got natural immunity from having had the disease.”

Kim-Farley and others have said it’s always possible the virus could come back in some areas where people refuse to take the vaccine. But vaccination rates in California are rising fast.

