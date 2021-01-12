Experts say UC should eliminate all standardized tests for admissions as applications reach all-time high

The University of California is phasing out the SAT and ACT as admissions requirements, but developing its own replacement standardized test is not feasible, two experts panels have concluded. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Now that the University of California is permanently phasing out the SAT, will another standardized test take its place as an admissions requirement? The answer is no, if two expert panels have their way.

The UC Board of Regents unanimously voted last year to eliminate the SAT and ACT — as more than 1,000 other colleges and universities have done — amid decades of research showing test performance is heavily influenced by race, income and parent education levels.

But the regents accepted a faculty recommendation to explore whether a new UC test without those biases could be developed, saying it would have to be ready in time for fall 2025 applicants.

The UC panels, in their reports released Monday, said it was not feasible for UC to develop its own test because it would take too long and recommended that the university instead explore using a modified version of the state’s high school assessment — but only as an optional “data point” in comprehensive applicant reviews.

