Explosive device found, disabled at Sacramento elementary school, officials say

An explosive device was found Tuesday morning at a Sacramento elementary school, authorities said.

The device discovered at Ethel I. Baker Elementary, near Laurine Way and Iowa Avenue, was rendered safe around 12:30 p.m., according to a tweet by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office detects and renders safe an explosive device at Ethel I. Baker Elementary School. PIO on scene. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 2, 2021

By 2 p.m., the device had been disposed of, according to a subsequent tweet.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the incident. No additional details about the device or where on campus it was found were available.

The explosive device has been disposed of. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 2, 2021

