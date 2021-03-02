Explosive device found, disabled at Sacramento elementary school, officials say

An explosive device was found Tuesday morning at a Sacramento elementary school, authorities said.
The device discovered at Ethel I. Baker Elementary, near Laurine Way and Iowa Avenue, was rendered safe around 12:30 p.m., according to a tweet by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
By 2 p.m., the device had been disposed of, according to a subsequent tweet.
The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the incident. No additional details about the device or where on campus it was found were available.
