While California’s fall colors might not compare favorably to New England or other parts of North America where leaf-peeping is an annual tradition, there are still plenty of great places to see them.

This updated forecast map from SmokyMountains.com shows fall foliage should be starting to pop across the Golden State, including in the San Francisco Bay Area, parts of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and even sections of Southern California.

A map showing forecasted fall colors across the U.S. for the week of Oct. 2, 2023. (smokymountains.com)

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park northeast of San Diego recently shared photos and video on social media of its changing oak leaves, albeit with a warning.

“Poison oak looks beautiful at this time of year. Leaves of three (and red) let them be,” park rangers posted. “Staying on the trails is the best way to avoid the itchy beauty.”

A close-up photo of poison oak at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park in California. (Cuyamaca Rancho State Park)

Mount San Jacinto State Park, Palomar Mountain State Park, Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area are other popular spots in SoCal to enjoy the fall foliage.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation has a full list of state parks that offer some of the best views of fall colors.