Families call for shutdown of Vallejo nursing home after 102 coronavirus infections, 13 deaths

Nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 cases in one Bay Area county can be linked to a single location, a skilled nursing home in Vallejo where more than 100 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 16 have died. Now relatives are demanding that the facility be shut down.

“Some things were intentional and negligent,” said Shawnie Bennett, whose brother, William Bennett III, moved into the Windsor Care Center in Solano County after suffering a stroke last year. William died from complications of coronavirus on May 13. He was 31.

“He tested negative, and then they moved someone into his room who was coughing,” his sister said. “They didn’t give that person a mask, and they didn’t provide my brother with a mask. My brother was really scared.”

She is now one of more than 1,700 people who have signed a petition calling for Windsor Vallejo’s closure. They allege that negligence at the facility helped pave the way for the COVID-19 outbreak and that complaints about poor practices went largely unanswered for years.

