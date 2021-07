Families of homicide victims held an event outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles Monday calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to be removed from office in the Sept. 14 recall election.

Republican candidate Kevin Faulconer, a former San Diego mayor, also held a news conference in L.A. Monday morning. He’s one of 41 candidates who state officials say have filed the required paperwork to appear on the ballot.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 19, 2021.