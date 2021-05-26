Families of San Jose shooting victims anxiously await word on loved ones

People leave a gathering point for family members and VTA employees on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A VTA employee opened fire at the yard, with preliminary reports indicating nine people dead including the gunman. (Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

Hours after the mass shooting in San Jose on Wednesday, Bagga Singh waited at a Red Cross center with other family members to learn the fate of his cousin, 30, a train operator and father of two small children.

Singh, a resident of Union City, said a location tracking device showed his cousin’s phone was still in one of the buildings where the shooting occurred. He and other family members have called it several times, and it just rings, he said.

He said his cousin was one of several relatives, immigrants from India, who work for the transit agency, but the cousin was the only one on duty Wednesday morning.

“We’re just waiting for news,” Singh said. No one, not even the hospitals, can provide any information, he said. He said the family hoped his cousin might be with law enforcement being interviewed.

