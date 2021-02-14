Family, dog rescued after car travels 200 feet down into heavily wooded ravine in Alameda County

Deputies rescue a family and their dog after their vehicle apparently traveled about 150 feet off the road and 200 feet down into a ravine in Castro Valley on Feb. 14, 2021. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office rescued a family and their dog from a car that apparently traveled 200 feet down into a ravine on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a driver called around 2 a.m. for help after driving off the road and into the heavily wooded ravine in Castro Valley, KTLA sister station KRON reported.

His family was still in the car, and he wasn’t sure exactly where they were.

Several units rushed to the area and initially couldn’t find the family, officials said.

Deputies then called the driver back on his cell phone and used emergency lighting to narrow down the search area.

After spotting the family, deputies arrived to find a heavily damaged car about 150 feet off the road from 5363 Crow Canyon Road and 200 feet down into the ravine.

The family and dog were removed from the car and evaluated by medics who were at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide specific details on the family’s condition.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway.