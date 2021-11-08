Family ID’s 1-year-old boy as child fatally hit by stray bullet on Oakland freeway

A 23-month-old child was killed by a stray bullet on an Oakland freeway over the weekend, authorities said.

The toddler was riding in a vehicle heading south on Interstate 880 when shots rang out around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Related Content Toddler fatally struck by gunfire in Oakland freeway shooting: CHP

“We’re getting reports of shots fired,” a CHP dispatcher can be heard saying in an audio recording. “There’s a child that’s bleeding from the head.”

The family identified the child as Jasper Wu of Fremont to CBS San Francisco and said his mother was driving at the time of the shooting. He was one month shy of his second birthday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.