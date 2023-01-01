Three people needed to be rescued when their SUV got stuck in fast-moving water in San Bernardino County early New Year’s Day after heavy rain pounded Southern California.

The family was attempting to cross Lytle Creek in a 4-wheel drive Jeep near Glen Helen Regional Park when their vehicle became disabled around 2:25 a.m., authorities said.

Video from Inland News shows water surrounding the vehicle as crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department used ropes to pull them to safety.

The victims, a father, wife and their young daughter were treated at the scene for mild hypothermia. They opted not to be transported to a hospital, the fire department said.

Lytle Creek received more than 5” of rain in 24 hours from the latest storm -among the most in the region- according to the National Weather Service.