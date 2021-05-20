Fast-moving Loma Fire in Santa Barbara forces evacuation of TV newsroom, homes

A fast-moving vegetation fire broke out Thursday night in the city of Santa Barbara, forcing evacuations of a television newsroom and the surrounding neighborhood.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said the Loma fire, currently about 20 acres, was reported at 8:55 p.m. on the hillside between Miramonte Drive and Loma Alta Drive, near the television newsroom of KEYT.
Officials were evacuating the newsroom and residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, including Miramonte Drive, Loma Alta Drive and Via del Cielo, said Eliason.
The fire is currently wind-driven and burning uphill, he said.
