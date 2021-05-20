Fast-moving Loma Fire in Santa Barbara forces evacuation of TV newsroom, homes

A fast-moving vegetation fire broke out Thursday night in the city of Santa Barbara, forcing evacuations of a television newsroom and the surrounding neighborhood.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said the Loma fire, currently about 20 acres, was reported at 8:55 p.m. on the hillside between Miramonte Drive and Loma Alta Drive, near the television newsroom of KEYT.

Officials were evacuating the newsroom and residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, including Miramonte Drive, Loma Alta Drive and Via del Cielo, said Eliason.

The fire is currently wind-driven and burning uphill, he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#Loma Fire – Santa Barbara City Incident- SBC and other agencies working vegetation fire. Loma IC reporting 20 acres with rapid rate of spread. Multiple commercial and homes threatened. Evacuations ordered for Loma Alta Dr & Miramonte Drive. C/T 8:55 pic.twitter.com/bkUcgWDsck — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 21, 2021

This is video of the #LomaFire in Santa Barbara burning right up to our KEYT and KCOY studios. Our @HennesseeTV got this video of the flames burning close to our back door. pic.twitter.com/fetRo0CpkF — Alys Martinez (@AlysMartinezTV) May 21, 2021

Fire on TV Hill in Santa Barbara. Things have improved with fire crews getting water on the flames now. The terrain is steep and the wind is howling. pic.twitter.com/PwvQnf11XU — Scott Hennessee (@HennesseeTV) May 21, 2021