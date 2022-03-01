Father who killed 3 kids at Sacramento church was under restraining order and still had gun: Police

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy puts up police tape that blocks the street leading to a church where a fatal shooting occurred with multiple victims, in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The 39-year-old man who killed his three children and another person at a Sacramento church during a supervised visit Monday had been the subject of a restraining order by the children’s mother, authorities said.

Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities are investigating how he got the firearm despite the court order.

Detectives in Sacramento on Tuesday were still trying to sort out the chain of events that led to the gunman entering the sanctuary at the Church in Sacramento, on Wyda Way east of the city, shortly after 5 p.m. and opening fire. He then took his own life, officials said.

The children who were killed were girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

